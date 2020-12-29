Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital seeing stability in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- Health officials say Bradford County COVID-19 cases are plateauing.

This comes one day after Pennsylvania announced the state's COVID-19 cases showed the same trend.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital says they have noticed their hospitalizations have stabilized. Right now 25% to 30% of the hospitals patients have the virus.

Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone says it’s good news because the hospital is at the same rate that they were two to three weeks ago.

“Because it’s a stable place where we can care for those patients,” Dr. Scalzone said. “We have adequate staffing and adequate facility space to do that.”

Dr. Scalzone says the hospital is hopefully that hospitalizations will continue this trend following New Year’s weekend.