Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to the playoffs for the first time since Doug Pederson’s first season as coach in 2016 and he’s confident he’ll stick around to get them back to the postseason. The Eagles were the first team eliminated in the woeful NFC East, which will send a team with a losing record to the playoffs. Pederson led Philadelphia to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in his second season, a playoff win the following year and a division championship last season. The team is 23-26-1, including playoffs, since the Super Bowl victory but Pederson has two years remaining on his contract so it would be a surprise if owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him after one down season.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule. A tweet was posted to Morey’s account on Dec. 20 noting the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time. The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers can finally exhale after locking up the AFC North title. The Steelers won their seventh division championship in head coach Mike Tomlin’s 14 seasons after rallying from a 17-point deficit against Indianapolis. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shook off a shaky first half to throw for three touchdowns as Pittsburgh’s offense sprung to life following a monthlong funk. The Steelers are assured of finishing no lower than third in the AFC, making their trip to Cleveland for the regular-season finale relatively meaningless for them.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference. The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season. Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota. Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.