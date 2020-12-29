Month on, women hold the fort at India farmer protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — From students, teachers and nurses to housewives and grandmothers, women are now holding the front lines at the massive protests that have blockaded key highways leading to India’s capital for more than a month, demanding the repeal of new farm laws. The highway is their new home, and they are forming the backbone of the protests and making their voices heard. The involvement of social-media-savvy young women has also shifted the tenor of the protests. Many are well-educated daughters of farmers, and they wonder why women shouldn’t be on the front lines.