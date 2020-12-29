PA State Rep. Tina Pickett reminds Pennsylvanians the deadline of property tax/rent program

TOWANDA, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State representative Tina Pickett is reminding Pennsylvanians receiving social security can apply for the state’s property tax and rent rebate program.

This program is designed to help those with a lower income experiencing troubles trying to pay their taxes and retain their property.

This program is currently available for those who have filed their taxes in 2019. In January, the program will shift to only those who have paid their taxes in 2020.

Pickett says the income cutoff is $35,000 but on that $35,000 you can deduct half of your social security.

“So if you look at your entire income for the year, you deduct half of your social security and you’re at 35,000 dollars or below,” Pickett said. “You will qualify for a rebate on your property taxes or your rent.”

The deadline to apply for this program is December 31.

Pickett says her office is doing what they can to help those who qualify to do the application.