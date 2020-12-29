Principal Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died at his Florida home on Tuesday after a long battle with an unspecified illness, his family said in statement. He was 82. His family said in a statement that Clark started teaching at a Paterson grade school in Essex County, N.J., before becoming principal of PS 6 Grammar School. He was later appointed principal of the crime and drug-ridden Eastside High School. Morgan Freeman starred as Clark in the 1989 film “Lean on Me” that was loosely based on Clark’s tenure at Eastside.