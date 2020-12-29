Red Cross holds blood drive to memory of Trooper Christopher Skinner

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- 42 people signed up to donate blood at the Five Mile Point Fire Company in honor of New York State Trooper Christoper Skinner, today.

Following Trooper Skinner's death six years ago, the New York State Police Department in Kirkwood and the Red Cross have hosted a blood drive in his honor.

They say this drive helps the community keep his memory alive and save lives at the same time.

Their goal today is to receive 40 pints of blood which would save 120 people.

Captain Jeffrey VanAuken says Trooper Skinner would be honored to know that lives are being saved in his honor.

“He served us,” Captain VanAuken said. “He served the people. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in giving his life, so like I said before we all can give a part of ourselves in his memory. He would like that.”

The Red Cross says if you’re thinking of giving blood, find a drive near you because giving blood is important during the holiday season.