‘Upstate wasteland’: farmers worried about consequences of increased overtime pay

HOMER (WBNG) -- Southern Tier farms owners are concerned they not only have to battle coronavirus, but potential state laws as well.

Co-owner of EZ Acres Farm Mike McMahon told 12 News Tuesday he does not support the latest efforts to lower the number of hours required per week before farm workers are paid overtime. McMahon testified before the New York State Senate before the current threshold of 60 hours per week was set into place.

He said his farm can survive this change, but lowering that threshold and increasing costs for the farm would be detrimental.

"I don't mind it, we can live with it, let's just say that," McMahon told 12 News. "We can live with it, we can make ends meet, but if you start ratcheting that down, I just don't see how."

A state Department of Labor wage board is currently reviewing whether the 60 hour cap should be lowered, requiring workers to work less hours before receiving overtime pay.

McMahon said his payroll costs increased 20% per week from 2019-2020 when he had to start paying overtime after the 60 hour weekly mark.