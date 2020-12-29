Waverly landlord reacts to NYS eviction ban extension

WAVERLY (WBNG) - Governor Cuomo Monday signed a bill which extends the state's eviction moratorium for people impacted by COVID-19.

The new legislation keeps the eviction ban in place until may 1st.

Tenants must submit a written document explaining what their hardship is to prevent their eviction

Joshua Cassidy, who is based in Waverly and is the landlord for 25 rental units across New York and Pennsylvania, believes lawmakers had larger landowners in mind when they extended the ban.

Most landowners who own a smaller amount of property receive the main source of their income through rent, Cassidy said. When tenants don't pay, landlords can struggle to pay their own bills.

"Unfortunately, what they're not considering is that they are taking on the renters financial distress and there is not a remedy for the landlord to deal with that," Cassidy said.

He's people will use the ban as a free pass to not pay rent and may not be truthful in saying they are facing a hardship.

Cassidy understands how important it is to keep people off the streets.

"Like I said I have 20-25 apartments I have maybe 2 tenants that are struggling with rent, I'm working with them, I would not have evicted them anyway even if we didn't have an eviction moratorium because they are trying," Cassidy said.

Most landlords are like him, he said, willing to help their renters out if someone puts in the effort to make things right.