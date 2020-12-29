Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches expected.
* WHERE…Chenango county.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A lake effect snow band has been nearly
stationary the last 2 hours across Central Chenango County and
localized snowfall amounts of 4 or 5 inches is possible before
the snow finally ends in the next couple hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
