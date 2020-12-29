Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE…Chenango county.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A lake effect snow band has been nearly

stationary the last 2 hours across Central Chenango County and

localized snowfall amounts of 4 or 5 inches is possible before

the snow finally ends in the next couple hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&