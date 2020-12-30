A Wintry Mess Tonight with Rain, Sleet, Freezing Rain, & Snow

TONIGHT: Scattered wintry mix developing between 8-11PM 90%. Mix becoming more widespread after midnight. Main concern will be the potential for freezing rain. Best chance for ice accretion will be out toward Delaware County. Much of the Southern Tier will see a glaze of ice. Cold air filters in more during the overnight hours changing precipitation over to snow briefly. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Low of 31 (27-33). Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.



THURSDAY: Snow begins to taper off between 4-7AM 30% early. There could be a few lake effect snow flurries until midday. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High of 34 (32-37). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly clear. More clouds after midnight. Low of 21 (19-24). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Freezing rain develops in the late afternoon hours after 3PM 90%. Potential for impactful ice accretion. Freezing rain will transition over to plain rain after midnight. High of 35. Low of 31.



SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers early in the morning 30%. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and mild. High of 44. Low of 30.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix likely to develop 40%. High of 35. Low of 27.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 26.



TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 38. Low of 30.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37.

A very busy weather pattern continues with a low pressure bringing a wintry mix to the Southern Tier tonight. The main concern will be the potential for a glazing of ice due to freezing rain which would cause slick travel. Precipitation will end as snow for many but accumulations will be limited.



There will be about 36 hours of no precipitation heading into 2021 which is good news if you have any New Year's Eve plans. Make sure to bundle up though because temperatures will be in the 20s.



The next round of precipitation arrives late Friday afternoon. Exact start time is still up in the air a little bit but precipitation will start off as freezing rain due to cold air damning. Confidence is increasing that this storm will be more impactful with a decent amount of ice accretion expected. Travel will likely be difficult Friday night.



Also keeping an eye on Sunday into Monday as another round of wintry precipitation or snow could move through the region.