(WBNG) -- The American Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon it has approved framework for a season to begin on February 5, 2021.

.@TheAHL Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/l5Yk0z2rht — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) December 30, 2020

In October, the AHL pushed the anticipated start date from December 4, 2020 to February 5, 2021.

It is unclear if teams will be deciding to opt in or out of the upcoming season.

