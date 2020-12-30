Argentine Senate weighs fate of abortion in pope’s homeland

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine senators have debated for hour after hour over legalizing abortion, wrangling that has spilled into Wednesday before a vote later in the day that could mark the culmination of a decades-long fight by women’s groups in Pope Francis’ homeland. The decision also will have repercussions across a continent where abortion is largely illegal. The measure before the Senate would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy. It was already approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle. If it should pass, Argentina would be the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion. Both sides say the outcome is uncertain.