Binghamton men ready to build off first win

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After opening the season with a handful of close losses, the Binghamton men's basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday over UMBC.

"We were due to win one of those, and then when you start to see a couple shots go in, you start to feel like hey, this is our day," said head coach Tommy Dempsey.

The Bearcats (1-6, 1-3 AE) topped UMBC 75-69. Coach Dempsey said the difference in the game compared to other games was hitting big shots down the stretch.

"It gets contagious," he said. "We felt like we were going to get it."

Sophomore guard Brenton Mills scored a game-high 22 points. The Bearcats were also bolstered by an unfamiliar face, sophomore transfer Bryce Beamer.

"It just happened to be the night my shot was falling," said Beamer.

Beamer recorded his first collegiate double-double, putting up 20 points paired with 10 rebounds.

"It just happened," he said. "I can't think my teammates enough. We just have so much confidence in each other. You could just tell the way we were playing, we were having so much fun."

Dempsey said Beamer is the type of player who brings energy and passion to the team every day.

"He plays hard, he rebounds, he plays the game the right way," said Dempsey.

Beamer said that's exactly what he was hoping to bring to the team when he chose to join the program.

"I've always been that kind of role guy," said Beamer. "Play hard, be a little goofy sometimes so my teammates can take the pressure off their back."

The Bearcats have a tough schedule ahead, beginning with a trip to Hartford this weekend.

"Coming off a win where it was a close game, hopefully that experience helps you when you expect to be in a couple close games at Hartford," said Dempsey.

With the first win behind them, the Bearcats are eager to use that momentum this weekend.

"Hopefully come up to Hartford, have a good two games that could probably put us in a good little rhythm going down January or February," said Beamer.

Game time for the series at Hartford is set for 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.