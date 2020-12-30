Broome County health director addresses new variant of COVID-19

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is urging residents to continue to follow health protocols as a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Colorado.

The variant, which has also been present in the United Kingdom, was found in Colorado on Tuesday.

Rebecca Kaufman, the county's director of the health department, said the new strain is more transmittable than COVID-19, but said there's still not a lot of information known about it.

She believes the variant could already be in other parts of the country, especially due to heavy travel during the holidays.

Kaufman added the strain still needs "an opportunity" to spread to people and communities.

"If the variant was found in Colorado, I think it's safe to assume it's in other states," Kaufman said. "[The variant] still needs people gathering, people not washing their hands, people not wearing masks."

She emphasized the best way to keep safe is by following protocols already in place, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

While the variant may now be in the United States, for Kaufman, it's not her biggest concern.

"Our biggest fight is that people are getting overwhelmed and tired by COVID," Kaufman said. "I think people are really letting their guard down because it's been a long time. We're approaching our year anniversary of doing this. People just want to be done."

For now, the county's health director said it's all about finding a balance between keeping the community safe and keeping businesses, shops, restaurants and other actvities open.

Whether the variant makes it way to Broome County or not, Kaufman warned rising cases and hospitalizations could lead to more shut downs.