Mayfield: Browns ‘in our playoffs, just one week early’

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with more COVID-19 cases as they prepare for their biggest game in years. The team was forced to shut down its facility and delay practice after having two more positive cases, one of them an unidentified assistant coach. The disruptions came as the Browns are getting ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland would clinch its first playoff berth since 2002 with a win. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team has adopted an attitude that they’ve already made the playoffs, knowing that if they lose they’re season is likely over. The Browns lost 38-7 to the Steelers earlier this season.