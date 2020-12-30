China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced 10 activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in jail. The court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentences Wednesday to the two accused organizers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. The defendants are believed to have feared they would be prosecuted for their activities in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. The court says it won’t press charges against two minors on the boat. The sentences appear to be a warning to Hong Kong activists trying to evade prosecution as Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong following massive pro-democracy protests there last year.