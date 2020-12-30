Couple transforms school bus into their home sweet home

(WBNG) - 2020 has forced many people to change their routines, but we caught up with a couple who over the past year changed the way they lived by putting their home on wheels.

Jake Woodruff and Hannah Lindow have spent the last year turning your average school bus into their full time home. They bought the bus at an auction in 2019.

"We didn't want to live in an apartment, we didn't want to pay rent and have our money go towards nothing, we didn't have the money to put down on a house, and we both liked the idea of living small so we bought a school bus," said Woodruff.

The pair got to work right away, gutting the bus so they could start from scratch.

"The seats all had to be ripped out, all the flooring had to be ripped out, the walls ripped apart," explained Woodruff.

"The bolts in there were long and embedded in the floor and everything, super thick, you can't just sit there and wedge them out … it was so hard," said Lindow.

Despite the small dimensions there's a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

While there are some daily challenges the couple said they love their home and that all the hard work was worth it.

"We're mortgage free, we're rent free, we're 23 and we own our own house. It may not be anything fancy, but we did it ourselves," said Woodruff.

"It's really not for everyone but everybody should at least do it once like even if you just got to an air bnb for the weekend somewhere, find a tiny house, find something to explore that comfort zone of yours," said Lindow.

The couple said their goal going into the new year is to work on the outside of the bus by getting new wheels, a new starter, and a good paint job.

They want to not only live in the bus, but use it to take on road-trips.