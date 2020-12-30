SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- For months, business leaders in Sayre, PA have been developing a vision for a brighter, revitalized downtown area based on input from members of the community.

That input was given at community engagement sessions back in September that were organized by the Sayre Business Association in partnership with Guthrie.

Now the vision is coming closer to reality as officials work to iron out the details of the project's first phase, which is a streetscape and facade improvement program.

Jesse Buck, Acting Secretary of the Sayre Business Association says this will enable building and business owners to receive help from the state to spruce up facades, many of which are historic and contribute to the area's character.

"You can contact the borough and they will match a certain amount of money that you're putting into the facade," he said. "There will also be specific grant money you can get which is grant money that you don't have to pay back that you can apply for an put toward refacing your building."

He says the says the idea is to create a downtown that attracts people to the area, and that starts with improving what is already there.

"It's going to make everything look fresh and it's going to give people a reason to want to come down and spend time downtown shop local and spend more time around our area," he said.

Buck says quite a bit of grant money for the project has already been secured but the association is working hard to secure even more. Guthrie is also supplementing that state funding.