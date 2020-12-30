NEW: Claudia Tenney leads by 29 votes in the race for NY-22

(WBNG) -- After the latest attempts to find the true vote totals in NY-22, Claudia Tenney has increased her lead in her quest to reclaim her former congressional seat.

Republican Tenney now has 155,862 votes, while Democrat Rep. Anthony Brindisi has 156,833 votes; this puts Tenney's lead in the race at 29 votes.

These new numbers are courtesy of Oneida County finishing its partial canvassing and re-canvassing process. Tenney gained 343 votes in the county during this process, while Brindisi gained 333.

Oneida was the last county to complete the process; in the other 7 district counties, Tenney gained 27 votes while Brindisi gained 20.

The New York State Supreme Court was the one that ordered this process to happen, as a way of attempting to fix all of the errors counties made during the initial canvass. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte has ruled all eight boards of election failed to 100% accurately follow state election law.

The court has been on an end of the year recess since Christmas Eve; the next full court date will be January 4, a day after the new Congress is seated.

Justice DelConte will be reviewing ballots either challenged or objected to by the campaigns; this is the last step before counties can certify the results of this election.