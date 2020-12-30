New final exam: Heinicke pauses school to QB for Washington

Taylor Heinicke was taking four advanced math classes online at Old Dominion University when Washington called him to be the team’s “quarantine quarterback.” Less than three weeks later, he was on the field in the fourth quarter for his first NFL action since 2018. He’s taking first-team snaps at practice and could get just his second pro start Sunday at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. That would add another chapter to Heinicke’s bizarre journey from small-college star, around the league and out before deciding to finish his degree. He put a couple of final exams on hold, but may have to pass a bigger test to get Washington into the playoffs.