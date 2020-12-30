No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant

DENVER (AP) — A new variant of the coronavirus that may be more contagious has been found in a Colorado man who had not been traveling. That has triggered a host of questions about how the first U.S. case of the new version showed up in the Rocky Mountain state. The new variant was first identified in England, and infections are soaring now in Britain. The new variant has also been found in several other countries. Colorado officials were expected to provide more details at a news conference Wednesday about how the man in his 20s from a mostly rural area of rolling plains at the edge of the Denver metro area came down with the variant. Experts say the vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against it.