Quiet today, but a wintry mix moves in overnight

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Brief flurry or snow shower before noon. Wind: S 7-14 mph. High: 34 (32-37)

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Wintry mix developing, then transitioning to rain. Little to no ice accumulation. Dusting-0.5” of snow. Roads could get slick. Wind: S 8-14 mph. Low: 29 (27-33)

Thursday, New Year's Eve: Cloudy. 30% chance of rain → snow early. Wind: NW 6-9 mph. High: 36 (33-39)

Thursday Night, New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 24 (22-26)

Forecast Discussion

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area starting on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Today will be a quiet and cloudy day with highs in the 30s. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and even a few snowflakes will develop overnight and continue into early Thursday morning. This system will start out as a mix, but change over to rain showers by Thursday. Roads overnight Wednesday could get slippery. Use caution when traveling. This system does move out quickly, as it should wrap up by about lunch time on Thursday. Thursday afternoon and night stay quiet for any New Year's Eve plans.

Our next system arrives late in the day on New Year's Day. Cold air pushes in ahead of this system, so precipitation will start out as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and a little snow. Temperatures will likely rise overnight Friday transitioning whatever wintry mix we're seeing over to rain for the rest of the night into Saturday morning. Once again, roads could get slick Friday night.

A few scattered showers are possible on Saturday morning as the low moves out of the area. We'll also see some mild temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with the slight chance of some snow showers as an area of low pressure passes by. There is still some uncertainty on if we will see snow from this system, or if it will stay south.

Monday and Tuesday stay quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.