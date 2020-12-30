‘Social’ distancing: Binghamton restaurant cancels NYE event amid COVID-19 pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Even in a year when many events have been cancelled, disruptions to New Year's Eve plans are a big blow to restaurants and their customers alike.

Social on State restaurant in downtown Binghamton has hosted a ball-drop event for the past four years; it had to be cancelled for safety concerns this year due to the pandemic.

Social co-owner Mark Yonaty told 12 News Wednesday a lot of planning goes into the event, a yearly favorite for Yonaty.

He said New Year's Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for them, and while the restaurant still plans on doing dinner, not having the attraction of the ball drop is a disappointment.

"Seems to be moving in the right direction, there's a lot of people who have inquired and called," Yonaty said. "A lot of people have called for takeout, sounds like they'll probably do their celebration at home, but the doors close at 10."

Earlier this year, Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) signed an executive order forcing all businesses that serve alcohol to close their doors throughout the state every night at 10 pm.