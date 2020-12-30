Speedy Sir: Lewis Hamilton knighted in year-end royal honors

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion. Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s honors list, which also recognized British performers, politicians, public servants and people outside the limelight who worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impacts. Veteran comic actress Sheila Hancock and acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath were made dames, the female equivalent of knights. Hamilton has said his recent success was partly inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The 35-year-old race car driver took the knee on the grid and wore anti-racism slogans during the season.