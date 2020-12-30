Syrian army says Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli jets fired missiles on targets near Damascus, killing one soldier and wounding three. The attack on Wednesday in the Zabadani region in the Damascus countryside targeted a Syrian air defense unit and caused material damage. That’s according to an unnamed Syrian military official quoted by the official news agency SANA. It was the second reported attack in the past week. Israeli jets bombed targets in the central town of Masyaf last Thursday. A Britain-based war monitor said the strikes targeted a weapons warehouse used by the Iran-allied Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and other militias.