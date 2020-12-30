Tioga County Public Health gives update on vaccine progress

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Officials in Tioga County are clarifying the next steps in their vaccine distribution program.

Tioga County Public Health says they are still waiting for word one when they will receive the vaccine, but that could change in the coming days.

They say even when they do receive the vaccine, statewide distribution will likely remain limited to to only those in Phase 1-A for at least the next several weeks.

Phase 1A includes Health Care Personnel, First Responders and those in Long Term Care facilities. They say if you fall into that group you will be notified with information on how to get vaccinated.

Health officials stress that this phase will likely be ongoing for the next several weeks, and they will only be able to move onto the next phase at the direction of Governor Cuomo's Office.

They ask that residents remain patient as they work with the state to develop plans for when the vaccine can be distributed at the community level.