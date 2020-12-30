Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable. The first of the five episodes will air Monday, starting with what producer Sony Pictures Television calls a “powerful message about the season of giving” from Trebek. The final episode, airing Friday, Jan. 8, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He worked up until 10 days before he died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80. Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.