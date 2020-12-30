Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware,
Otsego, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&