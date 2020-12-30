Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne

counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware,

Otsego, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Madison and

Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&