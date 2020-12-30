Woman hailed as model for refugee integration slain in Italy

MILAN (AP) — Police in northern Italy have arrested an ex-employee of an agricultural business in the slaying of his former boss, an Ethiopian refugee who had been hailed as a model of integration for building a successful goat farming operation. Italian news agency LaPresse reported on Wednesday that the 32-year-old suspect from Ghana confessed to killing Agitu Ideo Gudeta and told police the two had argued over unpaid work. LaPresse says Gudeta died from blows to the head with a hammer and was raped in her home. Since arriving in Italy 10 yaers ago, she ran a business raising goats and making cheese and other products from their milk. Italian media had chronicled her success.