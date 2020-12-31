Better Business Bureau asks fans to be wary of fake tickets to Buffalo Bills playoff game.

(WBNG) -- The New York State Better Business Bureau (BBB) is asking Buffalo Bills fans to be vigilant of fraudulent ticket scams ahead of their playoff game.

The BBB says the all-digital tickets are non-transferrable due to state, NFL, and CDC guidelines. All fans who purchased a ticket will need to prove they tested negative for the virus ahead of the game.

There are no paper copies of tickets.

The BBB says if you see tickets on reseller sites, the tickets are not real. Tickets are only purchasable from the Buffalo Bills organization.

Anyone who comes across a fake Buffalo Bills game ticket is asked to report to the BBB by clicking here.

Only 6,700 fans will be allowed into the game.