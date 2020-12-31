Better Business Bureau warns about coronavirus testing and vaccine scams

(WBNG) -- As vaccine distribution is underway, the Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammers.

The BBB says that they have seen a lot of scamming activity relating to the pandemic and want to get ahead and inform the public of any scams related to COVID vaccine distribution or testing that they might find.

They say with a lot of uncertainty around when the vaccine will become available to the general public, it is important to always check in with your doctor and consult with governmental sources, warning that Medicare fraud is common.

"The biggest thing with the testing scams is that they're looking to get your Medicare number, to get your insurance number. Insurance Fraud is a huge business, medicare fraud is a huge business, so they're looking to get your personal, identifiable information, your Medicare number, your Medicaid number things like that," said Melanie McGovern, Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

The BBB adds that if you do get tested for the coronavirus, make sure to find out from your primary care provider how you will be receiving results.

They say to not give out your personal information to those who may be claiming to have your test results and to always contact your primary care provider directly.

The BBB also warns of misinformation on social media, adding to always check what you're reading or seeing with multiple sources to verify the accuracy.