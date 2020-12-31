BGM Airport on flying health safety

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- TSA has been reporting over a million people going through checkpoints daily since Saturday, and with more people traveling officials are worried about the post-holiday spike.

But the Greater Binghamton Airport says while there are more people traveling on planes, they believe flying is safe, adding there are few cases of coronavirus attributed to flying itself.

TSA officials say one of the reasons for this is the new strictly enforced disinfecting measures for planes and airports.

Officials say the recirculated air in the planes goes through HEPA filters which also helps to purify the environment. BGM says that planes are cleaner now than they ever have been.

They also add that on a plane the air comes down from a nozzle outward and passengers face the same direction.

"You're facing forward and everyone around you is facing the same direction, so you don't have that face-to-face where that transmission goes back and forth cause you're all facing the same direction," says Mark Heefner, Commissioner of Aviation at BGM.

Heefner adds the seats also serve as a barrier, as most airline carriers are operating with limited capacity so that people are not on top of one another and everyone who flys is required to wear a mask.

BGM Airport also says it adheres to social distancing guidelines and strict cleaning measures, with all employees wearing masks.