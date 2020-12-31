Browns’ COVID-19 concerns grow with 2 more positive tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ COVID-19 issues aren’t easing. Cleveland closed its facility and delayed practice for the second straight day after two more players tested positive with the virus. The team’s latest COVID situation has further impacted the Browns’ ability to prepare for Sunday’s big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win will put the Browns in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Steelers are resting several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He’s 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland. An NFL spokesman said the status for the game has not changed while standard contact tracing continues.