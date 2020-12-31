‘Celebrate responsibly’: Authorities prepare for NYE celebrations

(WBNG) -- You may be glad 2020 is almost over, but local authorities want to remind you that partying too hard is not always worth it.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says they will have extra officers on duty this evening to make sure everyone is driving safe and sober. The sheriff's office says they will not be strictly enforcing COVID-19 protocols, like limits on gatherings, but they will answer any calls or complaints they receive.

If you are heading out to celebrate tonight, authorities say you should always be prepared with a plan.

"Law enforcement wants the public to participate in the celebration, we just want them to do it safely so that everyone in our community is safe," said Captain Kate Newcomb with the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

If you find yourself unable to drive, officials suggest calling a friend or using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft to get yourself home. If you do not have to travel, authorities also suggest ringing in the new year safely from your house.