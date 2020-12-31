Donate blood and save lives with the American Red Cross as your New Year’s Resolution

(WBNG) -- End 2020 and start 2021 with giving the gift of life. The American Red Cross has several opportunities for the community to donate blood on Thurs. Dec. 31.

The New Year's Resolution Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. This event is in partnership with the Binghamton Devils.

A Blood Drive in memory of Cooper Busch is also on Thurs. Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1194 in Binghamton.

For more information on donating or volunteering call 1 800 RED CROSS or visit their website here.