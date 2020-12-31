Elementary school provides cards, smiles for holidays

VILLAGE OF PORT DICKINSON (WBNG) -- As 2020 comes to a close, students at Port Dickinson Elementary School made sure to leave a positive mark on it.

For the holidays, students at the school sent around 420 holiday cards to residents at St. Louise Manor in the town of Dickinson.

"We have kids that are so loving and caring, and we do have such a resilient community," said principal Mary Beth Hammond. "But it was so important to us to share that love and kindness with other people in our area."

Hammond explained the idea came form the school's participation in a national program, the Positivity Project.

Through the project, schools follow weekly themes and try to live out those themes through actions to impact their community.

One of the themes was kindness, a theme Hammond and the school staff decided they would adopt a month-long trend for their students. Hammond said this theme inspired the school to help make sure everyone in the area had an enjoyable end of the year, including those at the manor.

"[The residents] were so happy to see something that was so colorful and positive," Hammond said. "We work so hard as a school, as a school district, to have that care and that love, that concern and that teamwork. That exemplifies what we are at Chenango Valley [Central School District]."

Hammond said the the elementary school is working with the manor to work out future holiday surprises, such as ornaments instead of cards.