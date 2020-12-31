Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020. The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles. The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020. Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.