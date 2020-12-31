Otsiningo Park hosts New Year’s Eve fireworks show

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of people visited Otsiningo Park tonight to ring in the New Year with fireworks.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday night, organizers of the Broome County Festival of Lights that is taking place at the park put on their final fireworks show of the year.

Officials called it one of the largest fireworks displays this area has seen in quite a while.

Organizers say they wanted to give the Southern Tier some hope that the new year will be a better one.

"Our thought behind this was to give the community something to do on New Year's Eve. We know a lot of people are struggling with COVID. That's been the whole theme of the Festival of Lights, to give the community something to do. We thought on New Year's Eve it would be great to do a nice fireworks shoot," said Dave Pessagno, Broome County Festival of Lights organizer.

If you missed the display on New Year's Eve, officials say there's no need to worry, as the Holiday Hot Air Balloon Night Glow is set to be held Saturday at 6 p.m.