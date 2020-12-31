Quiet start to 2021…for now

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 21 (17-23). Winds out of the north, northwest at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 35 (31-37). Widespread Sleet, snow, and freezing rain developing between 5-8PM 90%. Travel will become slick rather quickly. SLEET and snow accumulations of a coating to an inch. Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Precipitation transitioning over to freezing rain 100%. Temperature begin to warm after midnight changing precipitation over to plain rain. Ice accretion of 0.05" - 0.15" expected. Higher amounts possible out in Delaware County. Low of 30 (28-32). Winds at 8-15 mph gusting up to 35 mph occasionally.



SATURDAY: Scattered showers in the morning 60%. Showers taper by noon giving way to mostly cloudy skies. High of 44. Low of 28.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light to moderate snow developing. Potential for a few inches of snow by Sunday evening. High of 34. Low of 29.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 35. Low of 27.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 33. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 34.

We are starting off 2021 on the quiet side…at least for about 18 hours. Much of New Years day will dry with mostly cloudy skies. It isn't until the evening hours when a wintry mix will develop across the Southern Tier and northern PA. Travel will become slick as Snow and sleet will coat roadways initially. Precipitation will then begin to transition over to freezing rain which will be impactful. Highest ice accretion values will be observed out in Delaware County.



After Midnight, temperatures warm so freezing rain will change over to plain rain. Showers will linger through the morning hours on Saturday.



Unfortunately, another system will move in on Sunday bringing more snow to the region. Models are starting to suggest that it will likely be a few inches.