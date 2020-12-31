Sen. Perdue quarantines for virus exposure before GA runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Exposure to the coronavirus has forced Georgia Sen. David Perdue into quarantine five days before the state’s high-stakes Senate runoff elections. The Republican senator’s campaign said Perdue and his wife learned Thursday morning that they had been in close contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. The campaign’s statement says Perdue and his wife both tested negative for the virus but had gone into quarantine. Perdue and fellow GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler are both on the runoff ballot Tuesday facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. If both Republican incumbents lose on Tuesday, Democrats will control the Senate.