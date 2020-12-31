Torrid shooting helps 76ers rout previously unbeaten Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Orlando Magic their first loss with a 116-92 victory. Off to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history, the Magic never had much of a shot at a fifth win because of the surprising outside shooting of the 76ers, who even got a 3-pointer from Ben Simmons. Philadelphia, which entered the game 27th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points.