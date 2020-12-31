UHS vaccination plan sees distribution to “Group 1-A”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- UHS says its vaccination distribution has begun according to state-mandated plans allowing for the first group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

UHS's priority at the top of the list deemed by the state is to vaccinate first responders.

These vaccinations are taking place under a specific dome-shaped structure at the UHS in Vestal.

The category of first responders, including EMS workers, are in what officials are calling Group 1-A of vaccination subsets; the first group of people eligible to be vaccinated in New York.

Health officials in Broome County say the number of people who qualify under the Group 1-A classifications is growing.

Rebecca Kaufman, Director of the Broome County Health Department says each week, Group 1-A is further developed. Kaufman says this week those working in vaccination pods were added to the group, as well as dialysis workers and outpatient care.

Kaufman says every person who is a part of Group 1-A is set to be fully vaccinated by the end of January.