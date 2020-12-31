Watch new productions from the Goodwill Theatre and Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

(WBNG) -- The Goodwill Theatre and Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is offering four new musicals that you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Naima Kradjian, the CEO of the Goodwill Theatre and the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, says the productions were filmed at the end of September into October and all coronavirus safety guidelines were followed such as coronavirus testing all staff every three days. Kradjian says UHS Hospital was extremely helpful in ensuring testing was being done and everyone was staying safe during filming.

Kradjian says a couple of the artists in the performances have performed on Broadway. One of the musicals is contemporary while the others involve dance, jazz, and rock music. Another production is about Belva Lockwood who was the first woman to run for President and receive votes. She also has ties to Owego, New York

The musicals are about 10 to 15 minutes in length. To watch the new productions visit their Facebook page here or their website here.

For more information call 6707-772-2404 extension 301. You can also email info@goodwilltheatre.net.