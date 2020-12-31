Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming,

Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga

and Broome counties.

* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop late in the

afternoon New Year’s Day. The mixed precipitation will

transition to freezing rain in the early and mid evening hours

before changing to all rain around midnight as temperatures

climb above freezing. Expect rain to taper to showers

overnight into early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially New

Year’s Day in the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&