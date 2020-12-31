Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of
an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming,
Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga
and Broome counties.
* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop late in the
afternoon New Year’s Day. The mixed precipitation will
transition to freezing rain in the early and mid evening hours
before changing to all rain around midnight as temperatures
climb above freezing. Expect rain to taper to showers
overnight into early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially New
Year’s Day in the evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
