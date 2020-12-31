Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch.
* WHERE…Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Snow and sleet will develop early in the evening on New
Year’s Day before changing to a mix of freezing rain and sleet
and then eventually all freezing rain by late evening. Expect
the freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise
on Saturday before tapering off as temperatures climb above
freezing.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially New
Year’s Day in the evening and into the overnight and early
morning hours on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&