Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an

inch.

* WHERE…Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Snow and sleet will develop early in the evening on New

Year’s Day before changing to a mix of freezing rain and sleet

and then eventually all freezing rain by late evening. Expect

the freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise

on Saturday before tapering off as temperatures climb above

freezing.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially New

Year’s Day in the evening and into the overnight and early

morning hours on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&