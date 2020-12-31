Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST

Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Sleet and light freezing rain expected. Additional ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

