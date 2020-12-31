Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sleet and light freezing rain expected. Additional ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego and Southern Oneida
counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&