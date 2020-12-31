Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sleet and light freezing rain expected. Additional ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego and Southern Oneida

counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

